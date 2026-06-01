Railway Non-Technical Graduate Level Result Soon: Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate-level result soon for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 exam conducted under CEN 06/2025. Candidates can check their qualifying status for the next rounds by visiting the official website of the region or zone they have applied for.

The board released the RRB NTPC answer key, responses, and questions on April 6, 2026. Candidates could raise objections against the answer key till April 12. A total of 5,810 vacancies have been announced for this year's recruitment cycle. The RRB NTPC Graduate-level CBT 1 exam was conducted from March 16 to 27, 2026.

How To Check Result

Non-Technical Popular Categories' candidates can follow the steps given below to check their qualifying status.

Visit the official regional website of your respective zones.

Under the 'CEN No 06/2025', click on the link indicating 'RRN NTPC Graduate Result'

Open or download the result PDF

Use Ctrl+F shortcut key to check your roll number

Save the PDF for future use

It is advisable to keep the official regional websites in check for updates on next stages of the selection process.

Graduate Level Posts

The 5,810 vacancies have been distributed across all regional zones for the following posts:

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor (161 vacancies) Station Master (615 vacancies) Goods Train Manager (3416 vacancies) Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist (921 vacancies) Senior Clerk Cum Typist (638 vacancies) Traffic Assistant (59 vacancies)

Selected candidates will be eligible for the next rounds, such as, CBT 2, skill test, and typing test.