RRB Recruitment 2024: City Intimation Slip For Assistant Loco Pilot Post Out, Check Details

RRB Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Exam City Intimation Slips for the exam scheduled to be held on November 25. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slip by visiting the official websites of the RRBs. They need to enter their registration number and date of birth to access their City Intimation Slips.

The official notification states: "For candidates with exam dates on November 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024, the City Intimation Slip will be activated on November 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2024, respectively. SMS and emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated, on the registered IDs used during the application process."

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates must qualify through the following five stages to become an Assistant Loco Pilot:

CBT Stage I

CBT Stage II

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Exam Syllabus

CBT Stage I

The syllabus for CBT Stage I includes four subjects:

General Awareness

Mathematics

Mental Ability

General Science

The exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

CBT Stage II

The syllabus for CBT Stage II is divided into two parts:

Part A: Covers subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.

Part B: Qualifying in nature, this part includes questions from various trade subjects.

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

The CBAT, the third stage of the selection process, assesses candidates' cognitive abilities and decision-making skills. To pass this stage, candidates must score at least 42 marks.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates and further instructions.