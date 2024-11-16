RRB Recruitment 2024: City Intimation Slip For Assistant Loco Pilot Post Out, Check Details

The official notification states: "For candidates with exam dates on November 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024, the City Intimation Slip will be activated on November 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2024, respectively. SMS and emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated, on the registered IDs used during the application process."
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Candidates must qualify through the following five stages to become an Assistant Loco Pilot:
- CBT Stage I
- CBT Stage II
- Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Exam Syllabus
CBT Stage I
The syllabus for CBT Stage I includes four subjects:
- General Awareness
- Mathematics
- Mental Ability
- General Science
The exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.
CBT Stage II
The syllabus for CBT Stage II is divided into two parts:
Part A: Covers subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.
Part B: Qualifying in nature, this part includes questions from various trade subjects.
Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
The CBAT, the third stage of the selection process, assesses candidates' cognitive abilities and decision-making skills. To pass this stage, candidates must score at least 42 marks.
Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates and further instructions.