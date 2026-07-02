'Ritzer Became Putzer': UGC-NET Sociology Paper Had '50% Spelling Errors', Alleges Aspirant

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again come under criticism after UGC-NET aspirants alleged that the Sociology paper conducted on June 30 contained numerous spelling mistakes, incorrect names of prominent sociologists, poor Hindi translations, and questions that appeared to be outside the prescribed syllabus.

One of the candidates, Antara Chakrabarty, raised the issue on X, alleging that the examination "crossed all limits of academic accountability." She claimed the paper contained significant language errors that made several questions difficult to comprehend.

Chakrabarty further alleged that some questions appeared to be AI-generated and included references to random thinkers and books that were not part of the UGC-NET Sociology syllabus.

Highlighting what she described as widespread errors, the aspirant claimed that nearly half of the paper contained spelling mistakes and grammatically incorrect sentence construction. According to her, sociologist George Ritzer's name appeared as "Putzer", "social" was printed as "oval", Talcott Parsons was written as "Parsow", G. S. Ghurye as "Ghunye", A. R. Desai as "A. K. Desai", and Martha Nussbaum as "Nusbaut". She also alleged that the Hindi translations were poorly framed and difficult to understand.

"Students could not even understand the questions, let alone attempt them. Half the time went in literally making sense of what nonsense was scribbled in the name of a paper like NET which is supposed to make you eligible for Assistant Professor recruitment and PhD admissions," she wrote.

Questioning the quality of the examination, Chakrabarty asked the NTA, "How low are you willing to go to make Indian higher education drown? We cannot, at any cost, accept this paper."

The NTA had not issued any official response to the allegations at the time of publishing this report.