JMI Celebrates Republic Day, Pledges To Protect Unity, Freedom And Integrity Of The Country

Prof Najma Akhtar, VC, JMI, unfurling of the tricolor during the 71st Republic Day celebration.

A colourful cultural programme highlighting unity in diversity and the spirit of patriotism through songs, Qawwali and dance performances by students of various schools of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) marked the 71st Republic Day celebration in the Jamia Schools Campus of the university today. They pledged to protect the unity, freedom and integrity of the country and work for social harmony.

The function attended by a large number of students, faculty members and staff began with the unfurling of the tricolour by the Chief Guest Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI and singing of the national anthem.

Prof Akhtar congratulated the audience on the occasion of the 71th Republic Day and said that JMI is ranked at 12th position in national ranking and rise of JMI in national and international rankings speaks volumes about the sincere sense of calling and commitment of its students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

She also said that JMI is committed to the ideals of our constitution and Gandhian principles of non-violence.

Vice-Chancellor also released tricolour balloons in the air on the occasion. People from nearby localities also attended the function.

The Vice-Chancellor advised students to 'never give up' for achieving success in life. Addressing the teachers Prof Akhtar said that students look up to them for every imaginable quality, high morals, inspiration and the reputation of the university.

She also appreciated efforts of the non-teaching staff for the smooth functioning of the university.

She appealed to the parents and guardians of the students to emphasise on their wards to make best use of the institution for their betterment and growth.

"Significant and meaningful dialogues and deliberations for the growth of the university and its stakeholders are always welcome. Let us render our best to help JMI be on top by virtue of meticulous researches, efficient teaching and diligent studies", she said.

NCC cadets and students of the various schools of JMI lined up with flower petals to welcome the Vice-Chancellor who was accompanied by Guests of Honour Mrs Kamna Prasad and Dr. Mohsin Wali.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ilyas Husain, Registrar AP Siddiqui (IPS), Deans, Heads of the Departments and Officers of the university also joined the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Atiqur Rahman, Principal, Jamia Senior Secondary School welcomed the guests at the function in which school children dressed in their best attires gave musical performances and speeches highlighting the history and the adoption of the Constitution and its salient features.

