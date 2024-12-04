Registrations Open For NEET PG Round 2 Counselling, Check Steps

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the counselling process for Round 2 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who cleared the postgraduate medical entrance exam can visit the official website of the MCC to register for the counselling process.

NEET PG 2024 Round 2 counselling will conclude on December 9, 2024. Candidates who secure seats in round 2 will be required to report to the allotted colleges on December 12, 2024. The choice-filling window will remain open from December 5 to December 9, 2024, until 11:55 PM. The choice-locking facility will be available only on December 9, 2024, between 4:00 PM and 11:55 PM.

Preferences submitted by candidates in previous rounds will no longer be valid, and new choices must be filled for this round.

MCC conducts four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG candidates. The rounds include— Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round, and Stray vacancy round.

The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats.

Steps to register for NEET PG Round 2 Counselling: