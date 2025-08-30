Registration Deadline For Central Sector Scholarship Scheme Ends On August 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public notice inviting applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students. The scheme is open for fresh applications for 2025-26 as well as renewals, first renewal (2024), second renewal (2023), third renewal (2022), and fourth renewal (2021).

Students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is August 31. CBSE has advised candidates to apply online within the deadline and ensure verification of their applications by their respective institutions. Applications not verified in time will be treated as invalid.

Institutions have been instructed to complete timely verification, correction, or rejection of applications through their institute login.



To facilitate applicants, NSP services are also available at Common Service Centres (CSCs). Students can access services such as OTR number generation, biometric authentication, and application submission at CSCs for a fixed charge of Rs 30. The nearest CSC can be located at https://locator.csccloud.in.

Applicants are advised to carefully read instructions before registration, ensure all details are correctly filled, and use their One-Time Registration (OTR) ID and password for login. No corrections are allowed after submission, and providing incorrect information may result in rejection. Students are also reminded to keep their login credentials secure and refer to the NSP portal for regular updates.