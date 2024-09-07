Check Last Date To Apply For Central Sector Scheme For Scholarship

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS). Interested and eligible candidates can submit the online applications by October 31, 2024. Candidates can either apply for renewal or fresh scholarship.



As per the official notification, the applications are invited for CSSS for 2024-25, first renewal of the 2023 scholarship, second renewal for the 2022 scholarship, third renewal for the 2021 scholarship and fourth renewal for the 2020 scholarship. Candidates can visit the official website of the National Scholarship Portal to register for the scholarships.



"Online application for "Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students" for the year 2024-25, 1st Renewal for the year 2023, 2nd renewal for the year 2022, 3rd Renewal for the year 2021 and 4th Renewal for the year 2020 is available on National Scholarship Portal (http://scholarships.gov.in), Students may visit the National Scholarship Portal to apply for fresh and renewal of scholarship," the official notification reads.



The notification further advises the candidates to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions. Candidates may also be asked to show their original documents to institute. Failure to present the original documents may result in cancellation of the application terming it invalid.



The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students is operational since 2008. The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to the meritorious students having family income of less than Rs.4.5 lakh per annum. The scheme will help candidates to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies.



The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students is covered under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).