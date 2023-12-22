Registration Dates Extended For Central Universities Recruitment Examination 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the online submission of applications for the Central Universities Recruitment Examination -2023. Candidates can submit the application forms by December 26, 2023 by 23:50 hours. The previous deadline for submitting the forms was December 21, 2023.

In order to complete the registration process, the candidates are also required to pay the application fee online by December 26.

The correction window for making changes in the forms will be available from December 27-28, 2023. Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their application form online through the correction window on the official website of NTA.

The annual exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency for filling non teaching posts as announced by Central Universities. Candidates who qualify for this exam become eligible for different posts announced by the competent authorities.

The exam has been announced for the non teaching vacancies as advertised by central universities such as IGNOU MGCU, Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The NTA CUREC Recruitment 2023 has been announced for a total of 150 vacancies.

The minimum requirement for the candidates applying for the exam is 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised board with 55 per cent marks. Additionally, the candidate should have a typing test with a speed of 40 w.p.m. in English or 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.

As per the NTA CUREC Recruitment 2023, the minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years.