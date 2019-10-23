Rajasthan Promises Free Air Travel To Board Exam Toppers

The extra-curricular activities class X and XII should also be a criterion for their selection

Here's good news for Rajasthan students who are all set to appear for Board exams this year: If you top the secondary (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) Board exams which will be held in March next year and you are from government schools, you would be rewarded with one free air travel. According to Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Dotasara, the free air travel scheme would be provided to the meritorious students as an encouragement to continue to excel in academics.

According to news agency IANS, the minister also said the Education Department officials had been briefed and directed to take necessary action in this regard.

The extra-curricular activities Class 10 and 12 should also be a criterion for their selection for the free air travel, IANS quoted the minister as saying.

The inter-state travel under the scheme would also expose them to the diverse culture of our nation, he added.

Recently, the ruling Congress has announced that the implementation of the NCERT syllabus in schools from the next session.

The new syllabus will be implemented for classes 6 to 9and Class 11.

In September, Mr Dotasara told the media: "The English and Hindi medium books of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be introduced in the government and private schools affiliated by the state government for class VI to IX and class XI as recommended by committees comprising of educationists.

For the board classes including 10 and 12, the course curriculum will not be changed for 2020-21. However, in 2021-22, the NCERT syllabus will be implemented in these classes too, he said then.

