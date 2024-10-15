RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration Begins, Stipend Upto Rs 20,000

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Eligibility
Students eligible to apply for the summer placement must be pursuing one of the following programs from institutions/colleges in India:
- Post-graduate courses
- Integrated five-year programs in Management, Statistics, Law, Commerce, Economics, Econometrics, Banking, or Finance
- Three-year full-time professional bachelor's degree in Law
- Only students currently in the penultimate year of their course are eligible to apply
The official notification reads: "The Bank will select a maximum of 125 students for summer placement every year. In January or February of the following year, interviews for short-listed candidates will be held at designated offices. Short-listed outstation candidates will need to bear the travel costs to and from the RBI office for the interview. The names of selected students will be announced in February or March."
RBI Summer Internship 2024: Stipend
Summer trainees will get a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. However, outstation trainees are responsible for arranging their own accommodation.
RBI Summer Internship 2024: Important Guidelines
- No modifications will be allowed after submission, so candidates must fill out the form carefully
- Incomplete applications, such as those missing a photograph, signature, or college authorization letter/bonafide certificate, will be rejected
- Candidates are strongly advised to apply well before the closing date to avoid internet or website issues