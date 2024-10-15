RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration Begins, Stipend Upto Rs 20,000

RBI Summer Internship 2024: The Reserve Bank of India has started the application process for the Summer Internship Programme, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. Aspirants can fill out the form until December 15 for internships starting in April, 2025.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Eligibility

Students eligible to apply for the summer placement must be pursuing one of the following programs from institutions/colleges in India:

Post-graduate courses

Integrated five-year programs in Management, Statistics, Law, Commerce, Economics, Econometrics, Banking, or Finance

Three-year full-time professional bachelor's degree in Law

Only students currently in the penultimate year of their course are eligible to apply

The official notification reads: "The Bank will select a maximum of 125 students for summer placement every year. In January or February of the following year, interviews for short-listed candidates will be held at designated offices. Short-listed outstation candidates will need to bear the travel costs to and from the RBI office for the interview. The names of selected students will be announced in February or March."

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Stipend

Summer trainees will get a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. However, outstation trainees are responsible for arranging their own accommodation.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Important Guidelines