Resham Fatma Becomes First Indian Acid Attack Survivor Awarded Chevening Scholarship

In a story of courage and determination, Resham Fatma, an acid attack survivor from India, has been selected as a Chevening Scholar 2026, a fully funded scholarship offered by the UK government. She will pursue a Master of Science (MSc) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Sharing the news on social media, Fatma said she had kept the achievement to herself for a long time and was finally ready to celebrate it. She described the scholarship as a dream come true after years of overcoming personal challenges.

Reflecting on her journey, Fatma recalled that life changed completely after an acid attack a decade ago. While there were moments when giving up seemed easier, she chose to keep moving forward.

From studying at Jamia Millia Islamia to pursuing higher education at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and now earning a place at one of the world's leading universities, Fatma said her journey proves that difficult circumstances do not have to decide a person's future.

She also shared that she is the first acid attack survivor from India to receive the prestigious Chevening Scholarship. According to her, the opportunity is not just a personal achievement but also a message of hope for young girls who have been told that their dreams are too big.

"This is not the destination. It's the beginning of an even bigger purpose," she wrote in her post, thanking everyone who supported her through the years.

The Chevening Scholarship is one of the UK's most prestigious international scholarship programmes. Funded by the UK government, it supports outstanding students and professionals from around the world to pursue postgraduate studies at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

Fatma's achievement is an inspiring reminder for students that resilience, education and determination can help overcome even the toughest challenges, turning setbacks into opportunities for success.