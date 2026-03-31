Scored 93.88%, But Couldn't See It: Rajasthan Girl Dies 10 Days Before Class 12 Result

Rajasthan 12th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), today declared the Class 12 results for all three streams, Arts, Science, and Commerce. While the announcement brought joy to many families, one household in Sri Ganganagar is mourning a tragic loss.

Nikita, a Class 12 student from Rawla tehsil of Ganganagar district, scored an impressive 93.88 per cent but passed away on March 20, 10 days before the results were released. She was a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Rawla, and had been battling hepatitis and diabetes.

Her parents, daily wage labourers, are left grieving a success their daughter could not witness. Family members said that had she been alive, her achievement would have been a moment of immense pride and celebration.

This year, more than 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board examinations, with around 8.2 lakh appearing. Arts had the largest cohort with nearly 6 lakh students, followed by Science with about 2.3 lakh, and Commerce with over 30,000 candidates.

Girls outperformed boys across all streams. In Science, 96.42 per cent of girls passed compared to 92.64 per cent of boys. In Commerce, 99.51 per cent of girls cleared the exam, higher than 98.66 per cent of boys. In Arts, 98.95 per cent of girls passed while 95.80 per cent of boys succeeded.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Students can check their results on the official RBSE website and on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page.