Harvard, MIT Top QS World University Subject Rankings 2018 Harvard University ranked number one for more subjects than any other institution in the recently released QS World University rankings by subject 2018.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Harvard University ranked number one for more subjects than any other institution





The QS subject rankings





Harvard University ranked number one in following subject areas:



Accounting & Finance, Biological Sciences, Business & Management Studies, Economics & Econometrics, History, Law, Life Sciences & Medicine, Medicine, Modern Languages, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, Politics & International Studies, Psychology, Social Policy & Administration, Social Sciences & Management, Sociology, Theology Divinity & Religious Studies



MIT ranked number one in following subject areas:



Architecture, Chemistry, Computer Science & Information Systems, Chemical Engineering, Civil & Structural Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, Engineering & Technology, Linguistics, Materials Science, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Statistics & Operational Research



Every year since 2011, the QS World University Rankings by Subject have been compiled using data on research citations, combined with the results of major global surveys of academics and employers.



QS Subject Rankings 2018: Top 10 Indian Engineering and Technology institutes



=64: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

68: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

=95: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

108: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

=115: Indian Institute of Science LogoIndian Institute of Science

=115: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

=173: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

=271: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

=296: University of Delhi LogoUniversity of Delhi

=388: Anna University LogoAnna University



Click here for more





Harvard University ranked number one for more subjects than any other institution in the recently released QS World University rankings by subject 2018 while Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped 14 different subject tables, one fewer than it did last year. According to QS rankings, the next university with the most number one positions is the University of Oxford.The QS subject rankings are an invaluable resource to choose which universities to apply to in various subject areas , and the largest ranking of its kind has been made even bigger this year by the addition of two new subjects: classics & ancient history, and library & information management.Harvard University ranked number one in following subject areas:Accounting & Finance, Biological Sciences, Business & Management Studies, Economics & Econometrics, History, Law, Life Sciences & Medicine, Medicine, Modern Languages, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, Politics & International Studies, Psychology, Social Policy & Administration, Social Sciences & Management, Sociology, Theology Divinity & Religious StudiesMIT ranked number one in following subject areas:Architecture, Chemistry, Computer Science & Information Systems, Chemical Engineering, Civil & Structural Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, Engineering & Technology, Linguistics, Materials Science, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Statistics & Operational ResearchEvery year since 2011, the QS World University Rankings by Subject have been compiled using data on research citations, combined with the results of major global surveys of academics and employers. =64: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)68: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)=95: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)108: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)=115: Indian Institute of Science LogoIndian Institute of Science=115: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)=173: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)=271: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)=296: University of Delhi LogoUniversity of Delhi=388: Anna University LogoAnna UniversityClick here for more Education News