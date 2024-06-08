QS World University Rankings 2025: Check Top Universities To Study In Germany

Quacquarelli Symonds has released QS World Rankings 2025 featuring Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at the top. The university maintained its reign at the top for the 13th consecutive year. Imperial College London jumped four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University have been ranked in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge is at the top five.







As per the QS World Rankings 2025, the following are the top universities to study in Germany.



Technical University of Munich is the top ranked university in Germany. It is placed at the 28th position in the QS Rankings 2025.



Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München is the second best university in Germany. It is ranked at the 59th place in the QS Rankings 2025.



Universität Heidelberg, Heidelberg, is ranked at the third position in the country.



Freie Universitaet Berlin, is the fourth best university in Germany. It is ranked at the 97th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025.



RWTH Aachen University, Aachen is the fifth best university in Germany.



KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe is the sixth best university in Germany. It is ranked at the 102 place in the QS World Rankings 2025.



Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin is the seventh best university in the Germany. It is ranked at the 55th position.



Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) is the eighth best university in Germany. It is ranked at the 147th position.



Universität Hamburg, Hamburg is the ninth best university in the country. It is ranked at the 212 place.



Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, is the tenth best university in the country. It is ranked at the 212 place in the QS World Rankings 2025.