Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top Universities To Study In Canada

University of Toronto, with a score of 86.3, is the top ranked institution in Canada.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
QS World University Rankings 2024: Top Universities To Study In Canada
Delhi:

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations.
Here is a list of top universities featured in the QS Rankings from Canada.

University of Toronto, with a score of 86.3, is the top ranked institution in Canada. It was ranked at the 21st position in the QS World Rankings 2024. 

McGill University, located in Montreal, Canada is the second best institution in the country. It has a score of 83.7 and is ranked at the 30th position globally.

University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, Canada is the third best institution in the country. With a score of 81.5, University of British Columbia is ranked at the 34th position in the QS World Rankings 2024. 

University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada has a score of 58.3 and is ranked at the 111th position in the global ranking. It is the fourth best university in Canada. 

University of Waterloo ranks at the 112th position in the list of top universities globally. It has a score of 58.1 and is the fifth best university in Canada. 

Western University with a score of 57.4 is ranked at 114th position globally. It is the sixth best university in the country.

Universite de Montreal is ranked at the 141 position globally. It has a score of 52.1 and is the seventh best university in the country. 

University of Calgary is the eighth best university in the country with a score of 47.9.

McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada is the ninth best university in the country. It has a score of 46.8 and is at the 189th position globally.

University of Ottawa is the tenth best university in the country. It has a score of 45.2 and 203 rank globally.
 

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
University Of Canada, Top Universities In Canada, Best Colleges In Canada
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Institutions Offering Open And Distance Learning Courses Can Register By This Date
QS World University Rankings 2024: Top Universities To Study In Canada
UPSC 2024: Applications To Soon Close For Central Armed Police Forces, Check Details
Next Article
UPSC 2024: Applications To Soon Close For Central Armed Police Forces, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;