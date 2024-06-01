QS World University Rankings 2024: Top Universities To Study In Canada

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations.

Here is a list of top universities featured in the QS Rankings from Canada.



University of Toronto, with a score of 86.3, is the top ranked institution in Canada. It was ranked at the 21st position in the QS World Rankings 2024.

McGill University, located in Montreal, Canada is the second best institution in the country. It has a score of 83.7 and is ranked at the 30th position globally.



University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, Canada is the third best institution in the country. With a score of 81.5, University of British Columbia is ranked at the 34th position in the QS World Rankings 2024.

University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada has a score of 58.3 and is ranked at the 111th position in the global ranking. It is the fourth best university in Canada.

University of Waterloo ranks at the 112th position in the list of top universities globally. It has a score of 58.1 and is the fifth best university in Canada.



Western University with a score of 57.4 is ranked at 114th position globally. It is the sixth best university in the country.



Universite de Montreal is ranked at the 141 position globally. It has a score of 52.1 and is the seventh best university in the country.

University of Calgary is the eighth best university in the country with a score of 47.9.



McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada is the ninth best university in the country. It has a score of 46.8 and is at the 189th position globally.



University of Ottawa is the tenth best university in the country. It has a score of 45.2 and 203 rank globally.

