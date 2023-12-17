QS Global MBA Rankings 2024: Explore Top 5 Business Schools In Asia

National University of Singapore (NUS) stands out as the best MBA program in Asia among 48 providers.

To secure admission to prestigious business schools such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), students usually undergo the Common Admission Test (CAT), which concluded on November 26. CAT serves as the gateway to over 100 management institutes across India, including the renowned 21 IIMs. However, given the limited availability of seats in IIMs, aspiring management candidates have alternative entrance exams for admission to other reputable institutions.

Individuals aspiring to enroll in leading business schools in the Asian continent may explore rankings to make informed decisions.

Here are the top 5 institutes in Asia according to the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024:

National University of Singapore (NUS):

National University of Singapore (NUS) stands out as the best MBA program in Asia among 48 providers. NUS also holds a global ranking of 24th place, tied with Copenhagen Business School in Denmark. NUS Business School, ranked 15th in Executive MBA Rankings - Global 2023, is considered one of the top universities in Singapore.

Tsinghua University:

Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management in China boasts a strong international reputation, with over 6,000 students in various programs. It ranks second in full-time MBA rankings in Asia, 28th in full-time MBA rankings - Global 2024, and is one of the leading universities in Beijing. It ranks 38th in MBA Rankings by Specialisation - Entrepreneurship and 48th in Specialisation - Information-Management worldwide.

Nanyang Business School:

Nanyang Business School in Singapore is another top-ranked institution, holding the 23rd position in Executive MBA Rankings - Global 2023 and the 34th position in Full-time MBA Rankings - Global. It also ranks third in Full-time MBA Rankings in Asia and 11th in MBA Rankings by Specialisation - Operations Management.

University of Hong Kong:

The University of Hong Kong is a prominent institution, securing the 35th position in Full-time MBA Rankings - Global 2024. It holds the 4th position in Full-time MBA Rankings in Asia and the 7th position in Executive MBA Rankings - Joint Programmes. The HKU MBA program has been consistently ranked No. 1 in Asia by The Economist for eight consecutive years.

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS):

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in Shanghai, China, is ranked 42nd in Executive MBA Rankings - Global 2023, 38th in Full-time MBA Rankings - Global, 5th in Full-time MBA Rankings - Asia, and 48th in MBA Rankings by Specialisation - Technology.

These rankings provide valuable insights for individuals seeking admission to top business schools in Asia and around the world.