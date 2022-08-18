Punjab Technical University BTech Admission 2022: Counselling Process Begins; Details On Application Process

  • Home
Punjab BTech Admission 2022: The Punjab BTech application process link is available on the official website- ptu.admissions.nic.in, students can take admission into BTech course on the basis of plus two marks

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 2:34 pm IST

Apply at ptu.admissions.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Punjab Technical University BTech Admission 2022: The counselling process for the I.K.Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has been started. The Punjab BTech application process link is available on the official website- ptu.admissions.nic.in, students can take admission into BTech course on the basis of plus two marks.

The BTech counselling process includes online registration, fee payment, rank card, seat allotment, choice filling. The candidates can participate in the centralised counselling by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,000. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

PTU BTech Counselling: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- ptu.admissions.nic.in
  2. Click on application form link
  3. Enter the details of application number, password and security pin
  4. Pay the registration fee
  5. Once payment is successful, download and take a print out for further reference.

The minimum eligibility criteria is to obtain 45 per cent marks in plus two, and 40 per cent marks for the reserved category candidates. The candidates who have pass certificate from the Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Longowal (SLIET) will also be eligible for the counselling process.

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Campus, Mohali
