Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024 Answer Key Released, Check Details

Punjab Police Constable 2024: The Punjab Police has issued the official Answer Key for the Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024. Candidates who have taken the exam can download it by visiting the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

The exam was held from July 1 to August 16, 2024. Candidates can raise objections until August 23, 2024.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Steps to Download

Go to the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage

Click 'Punjab Police Recruitment - 2024'

Navigate to the link for 'Recruitment Portal for the Posts of Constables in Punjab Police (District and Armed Cadre 2024)'

Log in using your Registration number/Login ID and Password

Check the result and download it

Take a printout for future reference

Punjab Police Constable 2024: Pay Scale

As per the Punjab Government Notification, the constable is paid a salary of Rs 19,900.

Punjab Police Constable 2024: Age Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years as of January 1, 2024, and the maximum age must be 28 years as of January 1, 2024.

Punjab Police Constable 2024: Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board/University. However, if the candidate is an Ex-Serviceman, the minimum educational qualification required will be Matriculation.

Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024: Selection Process

The selection process consists of three stages as follows:

Stage-I: A Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Stage-II: Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both are qualifying tests.

Stage-III: Document verification.