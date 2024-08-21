Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024 Answer Key Released, Check Details

The exam was held from July 1 to August 16, 2024. Candidates can raise objections until August 23, 2024.
Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Steps to Download
- Go to the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in
- Click on the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage
- Click 'Punjab Police Recruitment - 2024'
- Navigate to the link for 'Recruitment Portal for the Posts of Constables in Punjab Police (District and Armed Cadre 2024)'
- Log in using your Registration number/Login ID and Password
- Check the result and download it
- Take a printout for future reference
Punjab Police Constable 2024: Pay Scale
As per the Punjab Government Notification, the constable is paid a salary of Rs 19,900.
Punjab Police Constable 2024: Age Eligibility Criteria
The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years as of January 1, 2024, and the maximum age must be 28 years as of January 1, 2024.
Punjab Police Constable 2024: Educational Qualifications
Candidates must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board/University. However, if the candidate is an Ex-Serviceman, the minimum educational qualification required will be Matriculation.
Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024: Selection Process
The selection process consists of three stages as follows:
Stage-I: A Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
Stage-II: Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both are qualifying tests.
Stage-III: Document verification.