Punjab NEET UG 2024: Registration For Counselling Begins, Check Full Schedule

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has started the online registration process for the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who have qualified the exam can visit the official website, bfuhs.ac.in, to participate in the counselling process for admission into MBBS and BDS programs at state medical and dental institutes.

Students can register for Punjab UG Counselling 2024 until August 15. However, the deadline to pay the fee is August 16, 2024.

The official website notice reads: "Combined Online Counselling for admission to undergraduate (Medical/Dental) courses in all Medical/Dental Colleges, including Private Universities and Minority Institutions in the State of Punjab, will be conducted by BFUHS Faridkot. Any notification or update issued by MCC/Govt. of India/Govt. of Punjab regarding UG admissions for the 2024 session shall be applicable. For the Prospectus, Detailed Schedule, Fee Details, and updates, visit www.bfuhs.ac.in."

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the official website, bfuhs.ac.in

Click on the NEET UG Counselling link on the homepage

Register yourself and proceed to log in to your account

Fill in the application form by providing the required details and uploading necessary documents

Make the payment of the application fee

Click on submit and save the application form for future reference

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Last date for applying online: August 15

Last date for depositing the fee: August 16, 2024

Sports Category Candidates

Submit a printed/hard copy of the online submitted forms personally (by hand) to the University along with the Sports Gradation Certificate issued by the Director, Sports, Punjab, and other supporting self-attested copies of certificates/documents: August 16

Verification for Christian Minority Quota Candidates