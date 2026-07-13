Punjab Governor Approves Fee Regulation Ordinance, Private Schools' Annual Increase Capped At 5%

The Punjab government on Monday implemented the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Education Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, after receiving the Governor's approval, imposing strict limits on private school fee increases and mandating greater transparency in fee-setting across the state. The ordinance, the government said, seeks to curb arbitrary fee practices and protect parents and students. It will apply to about 7,800 private schools in Punjab and directly affect more than 3.2 million students.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has given his approval to an ordinance on capping fee hikes by private schools in the state. The Punjab Cabinet had last month approved an ordinance on capping fee hikes by private schools at 5 per cent per annum.

Mann said the governor has given his approval to "The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Education Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026".

Key Provisions

Maximum annual fee increase capped at 5% for private schools.

Schools that have raised fees by more than 15% over a three-year period must refund the excess to parents.

Every school must upload records of fees charged during the past four years to the Education Department's portal within 10 days.

A regulatory committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), will review proposed fee hikes and ensure compliance.

Clear rules will be prescribed for determining fees for each school.

A dedicated portal will also be launched today, the chief minister said in the press conference. Private schools will have to upload the complete details of their fee structure on the portal within 10 days, he added.