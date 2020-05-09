Punjab Class 10 Students To Be Promoted On Pre-Board Basis: Amarinder Singh

Punjab class 10 exams have been cancelled, students to be promoted on pre-board basis

Class 10 students in Punjab will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of pre-board exams. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted the decision yesterday. Class 5 and class 8 students will also be promoted to the next grade without exams, he added.

For class 12 examinations, Punjab will follow the decision of Government of India, he said.

"Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India's decision," he tweeted.

Punjab Board is the first state board to make a decision about promotion of class 10 students in the country. While some state boards like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Boards had concluded class 10 exams, other state boards had not had the same luck.

Students across the country had been waiting for a decision on the board exams. Meanwhile several schools had started classes for 11th grade online and students were confused about attending classes or preparing for board exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE finally announced exam dates for pending subjects. CBSE will hold exams from July 1 to July 15.

