Punjab Board Exams Postponed Further

Punjab Board has postponed the class 5, 10, 12 exams further

Punjab Board has further postponed the board examinations in the state. The Board had earlier postponed the board examinations and had rescheduled the exams from April 1. The Board will announce the new dates for the exam later.

Punjab Board had postponed the examinations for class 5, 10, and 12 which were scheduled between March 20 and March 31. The Board later released the new dates.

The board exams for class 5 were re-scheduled from April 1 to April 3. The exam for class 10 was rescheduled to begin on April 3 and conclude on April 23, and the exam for class 12 was scheduled to re-commence on April 3 and conclude on April 18, 2020.

Board, in view of a country-wide lockdown which began on March 25, has further postponed the exams. The new dates will be fixed and announced after a review of the prevailing conditions after the lockdown ends.

Several states which were in the middle of conducting board examinations had to postpone the exams as a preventive measure against coronavirus spread. Apart from the board exams, entrance examinations like JEE Main and NEET UG have also been postponed. National Testing Agency (NTA), which organizes several entrance exams, has also extended application date for upcoming exams.

