Private doctors allowed to teach medical students as visiting faculty: Health Ministry

The Union Government said today that the Medical Council of India, with the approval of the Government of India, has approved to allow medical colleges to appoint private doctors as "visiting faculty". In an answer given to the members by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Rajya Sabha today, the approval has been given with a view to enhance the comprehensiveness and quality of teaching in the medical education.

The minister also said the Board of Governors in supersession of Medical Council of India, with previous approval of Government of India, amended the Minimum Qualifications for Teachers in Medical Institutions Regulations, 1998.

"Board of Governors in supersession of Medical Council of India, with previous approval of Government of India, amended the Minimum Qualifications for Teachers in Medical Institutions Regulations, 1998 to allow Medical Colleges/Medical Institutions to appoint private doctors as "Visiting Faculty"," the minister replied to members in the upper house Dharmapuri Srinivas and TG Venkatesh.

"These faculties shall be over and above the minimum faculty as prescribed in Minimum Standard Requirements for the Medical College for 50/100/150/200/250 MBBS Admissions Annually Regulations, 1999 and the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000 for undergraduate and postgraduate teaching in pre-clinical, clinical and para-clinical department(s)," the minister added.

