Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Students On Exam Stress; Important Tips

Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves: PM @narendramodi at #ParikshaPeCharcha — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018

Concentration isn't something that has to be specifically learnt. Every person does concentrate on something or the other during the day, it may be while reading, hearing a song, talking to a friend: PM @narendramodi during #ParikshaPeCharcha — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018

Do not compete with others, compete with yourself: PM @narendramodi to students — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018

I would request parents not to make the achievements of their child a matter of social prestige.



Every child is blessed with unique talents: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018