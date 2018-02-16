Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Students On Exam Stress; Important Tips

Upendra Kushwaha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development , Satyapal Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, and Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development are also present at the event.
It is important to view examinations in the right perspective. Exams are not the benchmark for success in life.
Prakash Javadekar who addressed the students too has said that now the aim is to change the quality of education and the attitude where students opt for B.Ed. only when they have no other option will change now. The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is being revamped to improve the attitude and quality of teacher training. He said that Brain drain will be converted to Brain Gain.
He also informed that in the Hackathon organized last year 40,000 students participated and this year the number increased to more than 1 lakh engineering students.
The address by Prakash Javadekar was followed by a Cultural programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tips for a Stress Free Exam
After the session with PM Modi strated the first question which was asked was about self-confidence.
On Self-Confidence
A student asked him that even after preparing for the exams and revising everything, studnets often feel low on self-confidence. How can students address this problem? To this Pm Modi said that self-confidence comes through constant practice and challenging ourselves. When going to school, remove this from your mind that someone else is taking your exam or marking you, remember that you are the one taking your exam and you will be the only one who would determine your future course of action.
Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves: PM @narendramodi at #ParikshaPeCharcha— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018
On Concentration
On the topic of concentration he said that we all concentrate on something. It could be reading or listening to song or any other thing which we might find interesting. HE advocated Yoga as a beneficial way to improve concentration.
On Competition
Concentration isn't something that has to be specifically learnt. Every person does concentrate on something or the other during the day, it may be while reading, hearing a song, talking to a friend: PM @narendramodi during #ParikshaPeCharcha— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018
On the topic of competition, he said that every individual is unique and has their own strengths. He or she said that a sportsperson is never asked what were his marks in school. The problem arises when we don't know ourselves. Instead of competing with others, we should compete with ourselves. When we compete with ourselves, we become more productive.
On Parents' Role
Do not compete with others, compete with yourself: PM @narendramodi to students— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018
Many students posed this question that they are often put into undue pressure by parents who compare them with the neighbour's kids. Students requested the PM to address their parents. On this question the PM said that students should try to understand that parents want the best for their children. To parents he said that they should not make this a question of status and do not pressurize their kids into something only beacuse other children are doing it. They should recognize, their child's strength and skill and be proud of them instead of comparing them with what other kids achieve.
I would request parents not to make the achievements of their child a matter of social prestige.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018
Every child is blessed with unique talents: PM @narendramodi
On the importance of De-focusing during Exam
If you want to focus, then you should learn to de-focus. You should learn to de-focus from something so that you could focus on what is important. He says that you cannot completely stop playing or other recreational activities during exams. You can manage your time differently, but cannot completely abandon activities that you like to do. To focus it is important to de-focus. Relaxing a bit time to time is very important.
On IQ and EQ
On the topic of IQ and EQ, he says that while people know that IQ is related to intelligence, no one really knows about EQ. EQ is emotional quotient. He says that we should interact with people around us. We should interact more with people and try to understand them. IQ may bring success but EQ gives us a mission in life.
On Yoga for Relaxation during Exams
On being asked what are the asanas which may help during exams. He said that Tarasan which is considered the right asana to increase height. But it’s not just about that. There is a process of doing asanas and following the correct process can help in relaxing. He also said that there are other asanas like Shavasan, Yog Nidra etc. which alos help during the exams. He also says that sleep is vital during exams. He, however, added that do not go after a particular asana and do asanas which help you relax.
