President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses 1st Convocation At AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Rishikesh held its first convocation ceremony yesterday. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was the Chief Guest at the event and addressed the students and faculty present. He hailed AIIMS as a symbol of excellence in the field of medical care and research.

He said that the establishment of an AIIMS in hitherto underserved areas makes quality medical facilities accessible and affordable. It also reduces pressure on hospitals in metros.

The President said that AIIMS Rishikesh should envisage itself as an effective research centre, apart from providing good health services. He expressed hope that AIIMS Rishikesh will develop many super-specialty faculties so that people from other areas too come here for treatment. He urged doctors to research health-related issues specific to the Uttarakhand region.

Earlier in the day, the President also inaugurated Gyan Kumbh - a national conference on quality enhancement in higher education - in Haridwar. The conference is being organised by the government of Uttarakhand and the University of Patanjali, Haridwar.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that as per constitutional provisions, responsibility for higher education lies with both Union and state governments. This conference is an example of coordination among various stakeholders. He expressed hope that outcomes of the conference will enhance opportunities for higher education not only in Uttarakhand but in the entire country.

