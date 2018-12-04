Pondicherry University, Anyang Institute Of Technology Tie Up For Academic Collaboration

A Memorandum of understating (MOU) was signed between Pondicherry University, Puducherry and Anyang Institute of Technology (AIT), China on November 29, 2018. Through the MOU, according to an official statement from the Puducherry-based varsity, the Anyang Institute of Technology, China will help Pondicherry University to set up an Institute of Chinese Studies for learning and teaching of Chinese language and Culture by the Students of Pondicherry University.

The MOU was signed through video conferencing by the President of Anyang Institute of Technology, China and the Registrar, Pondicherry University, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Gurmeet Singh, Pondicherry University.

This MOU will facilitate exchange of students, scholars and faculties between the two Universities, the statement said.

