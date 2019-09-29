Suggestions Pour In For PM's Convocation Speech At IIT Madras

PM Modi's convocation speech at IIT Madras on September 30.

Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for suggestions for his convocation speech at IIT Madras more than 150 suggestions have already been registered on the PM's official website. "Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of @iitmadras. I look forward to being with some of India's brightest minds," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday. He urged people, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for his speech.

"During placements I, being from the Aerospace Engineering branch, wanted to join a PSU like ISRO and other organisations like the Air Force. However none of the PSUs participated in the placement process. Don't you think that such organizations should recruit directly from IIT so that we will have a n opportunity to serve the country at a young age, and these companies can also benefit from our technical skill (sic)," posted an IIT Madras student who will be attending the convocation tomorrow.

The same concern has been highlighted by another student. "Number of PSUs and other government organisations visiting IITs for campus recruitment is very less. ISRO comes but takes only 2 undergraduates from the department of Mechanical and electrical engineering. IOCL and ONCG do come but after the main placements are over (sic)," the student posted on PM's portal.

"How we as IITians can help in achieving our dream of 5 trillion economy," has been asked by a former student of IIT Madras.

Among other suggestions posted by students for the convocation speech are "how to reverse brain drain"," nation building with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain", etc.

PM Modi will distribute awards to the winning team of the Singapore-India Hackathon, the first of its kind joint international hackathon between India and another country. This is the second edition of the hackathon. The prize distribution ceremony will be followed by the PM's speech.

Vote of thanks will be delivered by Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, MHRD's Innovation Cell.

