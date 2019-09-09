Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch Eklavya Schools For Tribals: Arjun Munda

PM Modi will launch Eklavya schools for tribals: Arjun Munda

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said here on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch Eklavya schools exclusively for the tribal students of the country on September 12.

"The central government has given approval to set up 462 Eklavya residential school s on the lines of Navodaya schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Eklavya residential school on September 12. The residential school will have 450 tribal students from class six to twelve. Around Rs 10,000 crore will be spent. All the 462 schools will be opened in Jharkhand, Odisha, North eastern and other states in next two years," Mr. Munda said while addressing a press conference here on the completion of 100 days of the Modi government.

"In 100 days, the Narendra Modi government has taken many decisions which will benefit people of the country. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls people gave a huge mandate to Modi government based on the (previous) five years' performance", said Mr. Munda.

He said, "the first session of parliament of Modi 2.0 was historic. A total of 35 bills were passed and ruling and opposition parties participated in debates on several bills. On some bills like Triple Talaq, scrapping of article 370, amendment in POCSO Act, the parliamentarians supported the bill cutting across party lines."

"The scrapping of articles 370 and 35A have been welcomed by the people of the country including Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir was landlocked which has now been opened", Mr. Munda added.

He highlighted the government's move to convert a $1 tn economy into a $3 tn one in the last five years and now a new target of a $5 tn economy has been set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure development in the country.

"India has improved in ease of doing business. Indian position improved from 132 to 77 in five years of Narendra Modi government. The government has done corporate, GST and Income Tax reforms whose impact will be visible in coming days," said Mr. Munda.

Asked about the slowdown of the economy, he said ups and downs are part of the economy. The Modi government has taken several steps whose impact will be visible in the coming times.

