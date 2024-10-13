Planning To Study In UK? Check This Scholarship At University Of East Anglia

Study In UK: Studying abroad offers access to world-class education, diverse cultural experiences, and valuable global networks. However, pursuing education in the United Kingdom can be expensive.

Due to the high cost of foreign currencies, studying abroad can face financial challenges. Students may apply for scholarships or take out loans to fund their international education. The University of East Anglia offers scholarships for Indian students, covering tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses for the entire academic programme. Open to undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 academic year, applicants can find scholarship details and apply by visiting the official website, uea.ac.uk.

Study In UK: UEA India Award

The UEA India Award provides financial support to Indian students applying for a Master's course in 2024. It offers:

£4,000 (around Rs 4,39,836) if UEA's entry requirements are met

£5,000 (around Rs 5,49,795) for an undergraduate grade of 65% or higher

£5,000 (around Rs 5,49,795) for an LLB grade of 60% or higher

These amounts will be deducted directly from tuition fees, subject to terms and conditions. UEA also offers additional scholarships for Indian students.

Study In UK: Eligibility

Applicants with an Indian Bachelor's degree (minimum 52%) are eligible for postgraduate study at UEA, though requirements vary by course. Most programmes require an overall IELTS score of 6.0, with at least 6.0 in Writing and Speaking, and 5.5 in Reading and Listening. Other English language qualifications, including High School English, are also accepted.