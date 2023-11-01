Planning to study in South Africa? Check the list of top universities

South Africa offers plenty of opportunities to students to explore from different cultures, landscapes, sights and general adventures.

Here are the top universities in the huge and diverse region that are ranked high as per the latest university rankings.

As per the latest rankings held for global universities, the University of Cape Town has received the highest ranking among universities in South Africa with 167 rank.

As per the publication of Webometrics Ranking Web of Universities, The University of Cape Town has received the highest ranking among universities with 237 place.

The URAP University Ranking by Academic Performance ranked University of the Witwatersrand as the highest among 309 listed universities in South Africa.

A total of 41 African universities are featured in the QS World University Rankings 2024, with the majority of these varsities located in either Egypt or South Africa. Around 15 of these universities are situated in Egypt while 11 in South Africa. The University of Cape Town has received the top slot in South Africa with 173 rank.

University of The Witwatersrand has been ranked 264 globally, Stellenbosch University is ranked 283, University of Johannesburg has been placed at the 306 position, University of Pretoria at 323, Cairo University at 371, The American University in Cairo at 415 place, University of Kwazulu-Natal placed between 621-630, Ain Shams University positioned between 721-730, North-West University between 801-850.