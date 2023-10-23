Planning To Study Abroad? Here's All You Need To Know About Spain

Academic intake schedules in Spain can vary by university and course. Representative image

Spain has become a sought-after global education hub, attracting students from around the world. Its esteemed universities offer diverse programmes and attractive scholarship opportunities. Admissions requirements vary, but language proficiency and financial stability are key. Popular courses include law, arts and humanities, marketing and finance, Spanish language programmes, and hospitality management, offering a gateway to lucrative careers.

Scholarship opportunities:

The Global Excellence Scholarship is considered for international students who are high school seniors with a commendable unweighted high school GPA. Factors such as high school academic performance, SAT/ACT scores, extracurricular activities, research experience, and special talents or skills may also be taken into consideration when determining the scholarship amount, which varies based on academic qualifications.



There are other scholarships available as well, including the Spanish Studies Abroad Merit-Based Scholarship, UIC Barcelona Scholarship, CIEE Scholarships and Grants, European University of the Atlantic, and the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship.

Students must meet specific admission requirements, which vary depending on the level of study:

For education degrees and certificates:



To pursue a bachelor's degree, you must provide your High School Certificate and transcripts. For master's programmes, a bachelor's degree certificate or diploma is required.



Passport: Ensure that your passport remains valid for the duration of your programme.



Language proficiency proof: You will need to demonstrate proficiency in both English and Spanish, often through tests such as IELTS and TOEFL.

Proof of financial resources: Prove your financial stability through bank statements or other relevant documents.

Moreover, students must secure a Spanish student visa, specifically a type D student visa, and the specific type depends on the course duration:

180 Days: For courses lasting three to six months.

Student Visa: For courses lasting more than six months.

Additionally, Spain offers the Residence Card for Foreign Students (TIE), allowing students to stay for the entire duration of their studies. It is advisable to apply for the visa as soon as you receive acceptance from a Spanish university.

Cost of Living and Studying: Spain is renowned for its affordable cost of living, offering an exceptional experience for international students. On average, students should budget between 900 euros (Rs 79,384) and 1,200 euros (Rs 1,05,853) per month for living expenses, depending on the region.

Popular courses and career prospects:

Law programmes

Spain provides globally recognised law degrees, paving the way for careers as legal assistants, lawyers, and more, with monthly salaries ranging from 1,500 euros to 5,000 euros. Notable universities in this field include Complutense University of Madrid and the University of Barcelona.

Arts and Humanities



Courses in Arts and Humanities equip students with diverse skills and open doors to careers in education, media, art, and more, with salaries ranging from 1,000 euros to 3,500 euros per month. Prominent universities include Pompeu Fabra University and the University of Basque Country.

Marketing and Finance

Spain offers a wide range of courses in marketing and finance, leading to careers as brand managers, account executives, and more, with salaries of around 2,800 euros to 3,500 euros per month. Notable institutions in this field include ESIC School of Business and Marketing Management and Pompeu Fabra University.

Spanish Language courses

Learning Spanish in Spain opens doors to careers in education, business, tourism, and more. Salaries vary depending on the profession, starting at 1,200 euros for teachers. Top universities include the University of Salamanca and the University of Barcelona.

Hospitality Management

A degree in Hotel Management prepares students for careers in tourism, entertainment, food and beverage, and guest relations, with salaries ranging from 900 euros to 5,000 euros per month. Prominent universities include the European University of Madrid and UCAM Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia.

Academic intake periods:

The academic intake periods in Spain can differ based on the university and programme. Usually, there are two primary intakes:

Autumn intake: This usually commences in September or October and serves as the primary intake for most programs. Application deadlines for the autumn intake are commonly set between January and May, though they can vary according to the university and specific program.

Spring intake: Some Spanish universities also provide a spring intake that begins in February or March. Application deadlines for the spring intake often fall between September and December of the preceding year.

