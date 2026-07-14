PhD Holder Works As Cab Driver To Support Family, Earns Just Rs 30,000 As Contract Lecturer

A social media post highlighting the struggles of Dr E. Tirumalai Raja, a highly qualified academic from Tamil Nadu, has sparked widespread attention online. Despite holding a PhD in English Literature along with multiple postgraduate and professional degrees, he continues to work as a cab driver to support his family while serving as a contract lecturerat Presidency College, Chennai. The story was shared by X user Ananth Rupanagudi, who appealed to people in the academic community to help Dr Raja secure a permanent teaching position.

According to the viral post, Dr Tirumalai Raja holds a remarkable educational background. His qualifications include a PhD in English Literature, an M.Phil, M.A. in English Literature, M.Sc. in Psychology, B.Ed, Diploma in Teacher Education (D.T.Ed.), and several other academic credentials.

His doctoral research focused on "Black Humour in Indo-Anglian Writing." Over the years, he has presented research papers at national and international seminars, delivered guest lectures, served as a paper setter for universities, and published articles in UGC-listed journals.

The profile shared online also highlights his experience as an IQAC coordinator, examination cell coordinator, editor, motivational speaker, and trainer in communication skills.

The post revealed that Dr Raja earlier worked as an assistant professor in Namakkal, where he reportedly earned only Rs 20,000 per month. He is currently employed as a contract lecturer at Presidency College in Chennai, receiving around Rs 30,000 per month.

However, the income is not enough to meet his family's needs. His wife and two school-going children live in Namakkal, while he stays in Chennai for work. He also works as a call taxi driver during his free time To manage household expenses/

The situation has drawn attention to the financial challenges faced by many qualified teachers working on temporary or contract appointments in India.