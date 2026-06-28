Passport Fees To Increase From July 1: Check Revised Charges And What Students Need To Know

Indian students planning to study abroad or travel overseas should take note of an important update. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revised passport application charges, and the new passport fees will come into effect from July 1, 2026. Whether you are applying for a new passport, renewing an existing one, or opting for Tatkal service, the revised charges may affect your overall budget. Students planning to study overseas are encouraged to apply well in advance to avoid delays and higher Tatkal charges.

Passport Revised Fees 2026

Under the revised fee structure, adults applying for a 36-page passport will now pay Rs 2,500 under the normal scheme and Rs 5,000 under the Tatkal scheme. The revised fee is Rs 3,500 for normal applications and Rs 6,000 for Tatkal applications for a 60-page passport.

For applicants below 18 years of age, the fee for a 36-page passport has been fixed at Rs 1,750 for normal processing and Rs 4,250 under the Tatkal category. The government has also increased charges for replacing lost or damaged passports.

What Students Need to Know About the Revised Passport Charges?

The revised passport fees are especially important for students planning to pursue higher education abroad. A valid passport is the first step before applying for university admissions and student visas.

Students should include the increased passport fee in their study abroad budget. Those with upcoming admission deadlines are advised to apply early, as Tatkal services are significantly more expensive than the normal application process.

The fee for services such as the Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), Surrender Certificate, and Global Entry Program (GEP) Verification has also been revised to ₹750. Many countries require a PCC during the student visa process, making it an essential document for international applicants.

Passport Fee Discount and Important Advisory

The MEA has announced a 10% discount on fresh passport applications for children up to eight years of age and senior citizens above 60 years. However, this concession is available only for fresh passport applications and does not apply to passport reissues. The ministry has also clarified that a passport is a travel document and should not be treated as proof of Indian citizenship.