Become Part Of 'Synchronised Global Prayers' For COVID-19 Infected: Technical Education Regulator

Participate in Synchronised Global Prayers for those infected with COVID-19 and healthcare workers: AICTE

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), national technical and professional education regulator, has sent an advisory to colleges and institutions for students to participate in an initiative which is offering "Synchronised Global Prayers" for those infected with COVID-19 as well as healthcare workers.

The prayers, which have been started by the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) in April first week, can be performed at 5:30 to 6:50 p.m, the Indian Standard Time.

"As you are aware, the Synchronised Global Prayers have started off from the 1st April, 2020. As part of the prayer activities this time, they have gathered all the Gurus and Acharyas of Indian Yoga Association online for a 3-day Shankara Jayanti celebration on 28th, 29th and 30th April, 2020. The Gurus and Acharyas will be live on April 30th, 2020," the circular 'Synchronised Group Prayers: Dealing with Corona Virus Crisis!' sent by AICTE read.

The AICTE circular on 'Synchronised Group Prayers: Dealing with Corona Virus Crisis!'.

"Today, is the last day of the Shankara Jayanti celebration, the birth anniversary of the greatest known Jnana yogi, a scientist and an intellectual.

"In view of the above, AICTE requests to your institute to please become a part of the collective consciousness and put your signature on: http://www.yogaiya.in/sgp & pass this information to all your Students, faculty member & contacts so they can benefit from the same," it added.

According to the circular, the Gurus and Acharyas who will talk about topics related to Shankara-advaitam today will include Dr HR Nagendra (Chancellor, S-VYASA and President, IYA), Swami Bharat Bhushan (President, Mokshayatan and Member, GC, IYA), Swami Amrta Suryananda (Founder, Portuguese Yoga Confederation and Rep. IA, IYA) and Dr Pranav Pandya (President, Gayatri Parivar and Member, GC, IYA).

The AICTE, working under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has the mandate of promotion of quality in technical education and, planning and coordinated development of technical education system in the country.

