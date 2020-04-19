University exams in Kerala from May 11 as lockdown restrictions to be lifted partially from April 20.

Kerala Higher Education Department has issued directions to universities and other higher education institutions to make arrangements for conducting the pending examinations from May 11 as the state is heading to implement partial restrictions from April 20. It also said the paper evaluation from home will start from Monday. The examinations in various universities in the state were postponed in March to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In the context of lockdown and the prospect of disruption of classes in the future due to similar crises, a video conference was held by the Minister for Higher Education with the Vice Chancellors of the state universities on April 15.

Following this, a Committee has been constituted under Dr B Ekbal, Member (Education and Health) Planning Board and former Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala, to make recommendations on the extent of changes to be brought about in pedagogy, conduct of examinations and evaluation, going forward.

"Universities shall make arrangements for conducting the balance examinations starting May 11, 2020 and home valuation starting April 20, 2020. The examinations may be conducted in such a manner that they can be completed in a week's time," the government order from the Higher Education Department, Kerala, said.

Sufficient notice must be given to the students, it said.

It also asked all the heads of higher education institutions to hold the examinations by following all safety precautions laid down by Health Department issued for containment of the COVID 19 spread and also the directions issued by the government.

"Universities are encouraged to try out on-screen marking system in some subjects where valuation is pending. Director, EFIRD is directed make presentations to all Universities on the on- screen marking system that is developed and can be administered by them, the order said.

The order also asked the universities to conduct online classes and provide online assignments for students.

"Universities shall take steps to keep their libraries open for research students, by following all safety precautions laid down by Health Department.

...Universities shall take steps for conduct of contact classes for students of Distance Education using digital/online means," it said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the "Odd-Even" system for vehicles will be implemented in the state with partial restrictions after April 20.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government will seek the Centre's permission to club the state's districts in four zones.

The districts with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode-will be combined to make the first zone. In this zone, the lockdown should be continued strictly without any relaxation till May 3.

In the second zone, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam will be included.

Hotspot regions will be found within the districts and sealed.In the third zone, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad districts will be included. Partial relaxation will be given to this zone.

While in the fourth zone, Kottayam and Idukki with no COVID 19 cases will be included.Kerala government will seek the central government's permission to do the same.

Click here for more Education News

