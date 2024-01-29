Pariksha Pe Charcha: Practice Writing Answers As Much As Possible, PM Modi Advises Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister advised against excessive use of mobile phones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared valuable advice with students gearing up for board exams during his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme on Monday. He emphasised the importance of practicing writing answers, stating, "Practice writing answers as much as possible. If you have that practice, the majority of exam hall stress will go away."

The Prime Minister stressed that confidence comes from practice, saying, "The more you practice, the more confident you become. No matter how difficult the question paper is, if you have practiced well, you will perform well."

He encouraged students to maintain focus on their own efforts, disregarding external distractions, and highlighted the significance of self-improvement, stating, "What you are, what you do, and what you practice will decide your future."

In addition to academic preparation, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of prioritising health and well-being. He advised students to ensure they get sufficient sleep, emphasising the essential connection between a healthy body and a healthy mind.

Furthermore, PM Modi stressed the role of nurturing positive student-teacher relationships in alleviating stress. He encouraged teachers to go beyond the curriculum and foster meaningful connections with students, thus creating a supportive environment conducive to learning.

Addressing parents, PM Modi cautioned against fostering unhealthy competition among siblings, urging them to instead inspire each other positively. He also highlighted the adverse effects of excessive social media usage, advocating for its judicious and mindful use.

The Prime Minister cautioned against comparing children and using their achievements as status symbols. He emphasised the need for resilience in facing academic and personal challenges, urging students to set manageable goals and steadily improve their performance.

PM Modi acknowledged the collective responsibility of parents and teachers in addressing students' challenges, asserting the importance of collaboration and support in nurturing students' potential.

In terms of maintaining a balanced lifestyle, the Prime Minister advised against excessive use of mobile phones, particularly at the expense of sleep. He stressed the importance of nutrition and regular exercise for overall well-being.

The event was organised by the Education Ministry. This year marked the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an interaction called 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students every year ahead of the Board exams. The event is conducted annually with the aim of helping students overcome exam stress and pressure.

Participants this year:

The event is organised every year for school students of classes 6 to 12. The event in 2024 will also see the participation of parents and teachers. Over 2.26 crore students registered for the event, in addition to 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents.

Motive of the interaction:

The event facilitates interaction between teachers and students, giving them an opportunity to meet and communicate with PM Modi. The primary focus of the event is the overall development of students. At the event, the PM shares tips on cracking board exams and entrance exams in a stress-free manner. He urges students, their parents, and teachers to view exams in the right perspective, rather than making them seem difficult.