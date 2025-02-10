Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Top 5 Advices Shared By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students during the 8th edition of his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme held today at the Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. The initiative, aimed at reducing exam stress and inspiring a positive outlook on learning, saw enthusiastic participation and nationwide engagement through live broadcasts.

Here are the top 5 advices shared by PM Modi during the session:

Exams Are Not Everything

PM Modi reminded students not to view exams as the ultimate goal, stating, "Exams are not everything."

Ignore Distractions

He advised students to concentrate on their objectives and ignore distractions, drawing an analogy from cricket: "A batsman ignores the audience and distractions and only focuses on the ball."

Embrace Challenges

The Prime Minister encouraged students to push their limits and train their minds to take on challenges, saying, "You have to train your mind to understand how to challenge yourself. One should always push their limits."

Be A True Leader

PM Modi spoke about leadership, stating, "A leader becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people."

Avoid Overthinking

He advised students to stay present and avoid worrying unnecessarily about future outcomes, emphasising, "Live in the moment. If you don't live it fully, it will be wasted."

PM Modi also stressed the importance of actions over words, stating, "Respect cannot be demanded; it is earned through behavior." He also highlighted the need to maintain good health by ensuring proper sleep and nutrition, adding that "good health is not just the absence of illness." Furthermore, he encouraged students to stay active and spend time in the morning sun for its health benefits. Lastly, he emphasised incorporating nutritious foods like millets and vegetables into diets, especially during exams, to boost energy and focus.