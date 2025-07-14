PARAKH Survey Reveals Gaps In Students' Core Subject Understanding

PARAKH RS Survey 2025: Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), an autonomous institution under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducted a survey named- PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan (RS) to improve the overall quality of education across India through student assessment.

PARAKH survey was conducted across 74,299 schools of India and involved 21,15,022 students of Grades 3, 6 and 9. It helps understand how much (in per cent) students are good at core subjects like Mathematics, Social Science and Science. 2,70,424 teachers and faculties also participated in the survey.

The number of students who participated in the survey was 5,99,026 for Grade 3, 6,63,195 for Grade 6, 8,52,801 for Grade 9.

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala are the top performing states for Grade 3, Kerala, Punjab, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu for Grade 6 and Punjab, Kerala, Chandigarh for Grade 9.

Major Insights Uncovered In The PARAKH Survey For All Grades

Grade 3 Discoveries For Mathematics Through PARAKH Survey

Only 50 per cent of the students were able to make simple transactions using 100 rupees.

Students who were able to arrange number in ascending and descending orders stood at 55 per cent.

Grade 3 Insights For Language

Only 60 per cent of the students read short stories and can comprehend their meaning.

Students of Grade 3 who know and use enough words to carry out day-to-day interactions was recorded at 67 per cent.

Grade 6 Discoveries For Language, Mathematics and The World Around Us

Only 58 per cent of the students can understand main idea and draw conclusion from the material they read.

Only 38 per cent of the students could carry out simple unit conversions, such as converting centimeters to meters.

The percentage of students who knew simple number patterns such as odd numbers, even numbers, square numbers, cubes, powers of 2, powers of 10 and Virahanka-Fibonacci numbers was recorded at 49 per cent.

Under the subject, "The World Around Us", only 45 per cent of the students knew how to prepare for emergency situations like fire, burns, small injuries, unseasonal rains and fallen trees, based on the discussion with family and community.

Grade 9 Discoveries For Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science

Only 54 per cent of the students could summarize main points from a careful reading of the text such as an article, reports and editorials.

For Mathematics, only 28 per cent of the students use the idea of percentages to solve problems.

Only 31 per cent of the students understand sets of numbers such as whole number, fractions, integers, rational numbers, real numbers and more.

63 per cent of the students could not develop their own methods to solve puzzles and problems using algebraic thinking.

67 per cent of the Science students did not knew how electricity works through manipulating different elements in simple circuits.

Only 41 per cent of the students could describe the properties of a magnet.

50 per cent of the Social Science students could not explain the key elements of Trade and Commerce (commodity, production, consumption and capital) and its impact on individual life and society.

61 per cent of the students could not explain and analyze major changes in the past and their impact on society.

The PARAKH RS survey aims to enhance education quality by focusing on core subjects such as Language, Science, Mathematics, and Social Science. It helps teachers and schools gain insights into areas where classroom teaching can be improved.