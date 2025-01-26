Advertisement

Padma Awards 2025: 30 Awarded For Excellence In Literature And Education

The Padma Awards are given based on recommendations from the Padma Awards Committee, which is set up by the Prime Minister each year.


Padma Awards 2025: 30 Awarded For Excellence In Literature And Education
This year, President Droupadi Murmu approved 139 recipients across three categories.
Padma Awards 2025: The Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honors, were announced on Saturday. This year, President Droupadi Murmu approved 139 recipients across three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognise outstanding contributions in various fields, including literature, education, arts, science, and public service. Notably, 30 individuals were honored for their excellence in literature and education.

Categories Of Awards

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories:
Padma Vibhushan: For exceptional and distinguished service.
Padma Bhushan: For distinguished service of a high order.
Padma Shri: For distinguished service in any field.

This year's awards include one duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), where the honor is counted as a single award.

Highlights in Literature and Education

The Padma Awards celebrate contributions from writers, educators, journalists, and scholars who have enriched society through their work. Here's a look at the recipients recognised for literature and education:

Padma Vibhushan

  • Shri M.T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan

  • Shri A. Surya Prakash - Journalism
  • Shri Bibek Debroy (Posthumous)
  • Shri Rambahadur Rai - Journalism

Padma Shri

  • Shri Anil Kumar Boro
  • Shri Arunoday Saha
  • Shri Arvind Sharma
  • Shri Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous)
  • Shri David R. Syiemlieh
  • Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid
  • Smt. Gita Upadhyay
  • Shri Hriday Narayan Dixit
  • Shri Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) - Duo
  • Shri Jagadish Joshila
  • Shri K.L. Krishna
  • Shri Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer - Journalism
  • Shri Lalit Kumar Mangotra
  • Shri Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli
  • Shri Nagendra Nath Roy
  • Shri Nitin Nohria
  • Smt. Pratibha Satpathy
  • Shri Ramdarash Mishra
  • Shri Renthlei Lalrawna - Mizoram
  • Shri Sant Ram Deswal
  • Shri Seeni Viswanathan
  • Shri Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa)
  • Shri Stephen Knapp
  • Shri Syed Ainul Hasan
  • Shri Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla
  • Shri Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi

The Padma Awards are given based on recommendations from the Padma Awards Committee, which is set up by the Prime Minister each year. The committee is led by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, the Secretary to the President, and four to six distinguished members. Once the committee makes its recommendations, they are sent to the Prime Minister and the President of India for final approval.

Comments

