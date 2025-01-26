Padma Awards 2025: 30 Awarded For Excellence In Literature And Education

Padma Awards 2025: The Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honors, were announced on Saturday. This year, President Droupadi Murmu approved 139 recipients across three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognise outstanding contributions in various fields, including literature, education, arts, science, and public service. Notably, 30 individuals were honored for their excellence in literature and education.

Categories Of Awards

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories:

Padma Vibhushan: For exceptional and distinguished service.

Padma Bhushan: For distinguished service of a high order.

Padma Shri: For distinguished service in any field.

This year's awards include one duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), where the honor is counted as a single award.

Highlights in Literature and Education

The Padma Awards celebrate contributions from writers, educators, journalists, and scholars who have enriched society through their work. Here's a look at the recipients recognised for literature and education:

Padma Vibhushan

Shri M.T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan

Shri A. Surya Prakash - Journalism

Shri Bibek Debroy (Posthumous)

Shri Rambahadur Rai - Journalism

Padma Shri

Shri Anil Kumar Boro

Shri Arunoday Saha

Shri Arvind Sharma

Shri Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous)

Shri David R. Syiemlieh

Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid

Smt. Gita Upadhyay

Shri Hriday Narayan Dixit

Shri Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) - Duo

Shri Jagadish Joshila

Shri K.L. Krishna

Shri Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer - Journalism

Shri Lalit Kumar Mangotra

Shri Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli

Shri Nagendra Nath Roy

Shri Nitin Nohria

Smt. Pratibha Satpathy

Shri Ramdarash Mishra

Shri Renthlei Lalrawna - Mizoram

Shri Sant Ram Deswal

Shri Seeni Viswanathan

Shri Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa)

Shri Stephen Knapp

Shri Syed Ainul Hasan

Shri Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla

Shri Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi

The Padma Awards are given based on recommendations from the Padma Awards Committee, which is set up by the Prime Minister each year. The committee is led by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, the Secretary to the President, and four to six distinguished members. Once the committee makes its recommendations, they are sent to the Prime Minister and the President of India for final approval.