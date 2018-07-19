'Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab' Project Emphasises On Pure Punjabi Pronunciation

To ensure correct pronunciation of Punjabi by students, the School Education Department here has initiated a special project under 'Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab.' Under this project, primary schools' teachers of the state are being trained through a special training workshop here so that they could teach the students how to speak and write standardised Punjabi language, an official spokesperson of the School Education Department.

Education Minister Om Parkash Soni said due to linguistic diversity in the state, there is a lack of accuracy in students to speak and write standardised Punjabi.

Under the project, students are being trained with the help of recitation charts, card and learning materials.

During the workshops, teachers are taught how they can focus on the precision by students, while they articulate language, and for this purpose, all the resource persons are required to first recite Punjabi language loudly and then share the same technique with primary school teachers, the spokesperson said.

With this method, while on one hand, the teachers will be able to teach the students how to speak correct Punjabi language, on the other hand, written mistakes of the student will also be reduced, he said.