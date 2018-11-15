Oxford University Press Launches 2nd Bilingual Kannada Dictionary With Over 52,000 Entries

Oxford English-English-Kannada Dictionary With Over 52,000 Entries Released

With more than 52,000 translations and one word equivalents in simple Kannada, Oxford University Press (OUP) has released the English-English-Kannada dictionary. 'We are delighted to come out with our second English-English-Kannada dictionary, following the landmark Oxford Compact English-English-Kannada Dictionary that has a large user base in the region. Our second bilingual dictionary in Kannada, is not only pedagogically more advanced but designed along the contemporary methods of learning and teaching languages, enabling speakers of Kannada to also learn English seamlessly,' said Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

So far OUP has released bilingual dictionaries in 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. The dictionary also provides pronunciation guide in both International Phonetic Alphabet and Kannada. It also has example sentences, synonyms, antonyms, more than 200 illustrations and detailed notes in Kannada on English grammar. The dictionary also has 5 appendices covering prefixes, suffixes and irregular verbs.

Professor S.G. Siddaramaiah, Chairman, Kannada Development Authority, Government of Karnataka, was the Chief Guest at the launch event of the dictionary. '"A dictionary represents the history of a language and is always influenced by new developments and other languages; losing some words and gaining new ones in the process. As the knowledge of the world is always expanding, similarly, a dictionary is an ever growing resource. It is extremely important for the newer generations as it helps make them familiar with words and nuances of the language which might have been long forgotten,' he said.

'Oxford University Press India has been carrying out their dictionary work in a scientific manner for multiple regional languages, and I positively believe that the Oxford English-English-Kannada Dictionary will prove to be extremely useful for readers of all ages,' he added later.

Dr Laxminarayan Aurora, Former Director, Prasaranga Publication, University of Mysore; Dr C.N. Ramachandran, author and critic-translator & Former Professor, Mangalore University; Ms Anita Nair, bestselling English language author; Professor B.V. Sridhar, Editor of the Oxford English-English-Kannada Dictionary and former Deputy Director, Prasaranga Publication, University of Mysore and Mr Paras Bansal, Business Head, Higher Education, Trade & Professional Learning, Oxford University Press India were also present in the launch event.

