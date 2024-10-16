Advertisement

ONGC Merit Scholarship 2024: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be 30 years old or younger as of August 1, 2024.

ONGC Merit Scholarship 2024: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Foundation is accepting online applications from meritorious students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and economically weaker sections of the General category. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, ongcscholar.org.

The notification states: "For students pursuing professional courses in Engineering, MBBS, and Master's degree courses in Management, Geology, and Geophysics."

The last date for application submission is November 30, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be admitted in the academic year 2024-25

For undergraduate students, a minimum of 60 per cent marks in 12th grade is required, while postgraduate students must have secured at least 60 per cent in their graduation

The scholarship is applicable only for full-time, regular courses

The gross annual family income should be less than Rs 4.5 lakhs for SC/ST candidates and less than Rs 2 lakhs for OBC and GEN-EWS candidates.

Age Limit
Documents Required

  • Copy of Birth Certificate/Class 10 Mark sheet as proof of age
  • Copy of Class 12 mark sheet for Engineering/MBBS students
  • Copy of consolidated Graduation mark sheet for MBA/Master's in Geology/Geophysics students
  • Certified copy of the family's annual income certificate in Hindi/English (vernacular may be provided in extreme cases)
  • Bank details of the applicant in the ECS form, attested by the bank as prescribed
  • Copy of PAN card or tentative date for PAN card submission (if not yet available)
  • Copy of College/Institution ID
  • Copy of College/Institution Admission Receipt
  • Copy of undertaking
