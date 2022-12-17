OJEE NEET UG 2022 Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out

  • Home
OJEE BHMS, BAMS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result has been declared on the official website-- ojee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 17, 2022 9:59 am IST

OJEE NEET UG 2022 BHMS, BAMS round 1 seat allotment result declared
New Delhi:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared the OJEE BHMS, BAMS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates applied for the Odisha BHMS, BAMS counselling can check the round one allotment result on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. To access and download the OJEE counselling 2022 BHMS, BAMS allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their NEET application number, password and security pin.

The candidates selected in the round 1 seat allotment will have to report online, pay the admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, upload documents and exercise freeze or float option till December 19 (5 pm). ""Failure to pay the University registration fee/seat acceptance fee by the deadline will lead to cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat and the candidate will not be considered for the seat allocation in the subsequent rounds," OJEE committee said in a statement.

Candidates can withdraw from the seat allocation process or can choose the exit option between December 17 and December 19 (5 pm). The last date to respond to query against round 1 is December 20, 2022. The OJEE BHMS, BAMS round 2 counselling registration and choice filling will commence on December 17 (11 am). Interested candidates can apply for round 2 counselling till December 19 (11 pm).

OJEE NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check BHMS, BAMS Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2022 BHMS, BAMS counselling link and log in

Step 3: The Odisha BHMS, BAMS round 1 allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further counselling process.

NEET 2022
