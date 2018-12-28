Odisha: Smartphones To Help Primary School Students In Ganjam District

An online teaching system with the help of smartphones for Odia medium schools in Ganjam district will be available soon, an official said. It will be rolled out on an experimental basis for the primary students of classes 5 and 6 in the first phase, Ganjam District Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange, said.

The online teaching through smartphones in Odia medium schools is the district collector's brainchild.

The district administration has started preparation to record some of the best classes taken by teachers in various subjects in primary sections, which will be available on YouTube and WhatsApp, the official said. "If things move smoothly, the system will be availableby the end of February 2019," the collector said.

Since most of the students are cell phone savvy and mobile phones are available in almost all households, this method of online learning will help students in their home studies, collector said.

This would also help them to learn about the subjects taught in classrooms when they remain absent, he said.

"Not only the students of Ganjam, it will also be shared with students of other districts," he said.

The online education will be an additional input to the students besides classroom education, said district education officer (DEO), Ganjam Sanatan Panda.

In the first phase, the administration wants to roll-out subjects such as science and mathematics. Some of the classroom teachings of several teachers have already been recorded. More such classes would also be recorded in the coming days in different subjects by the teachers, sources said.