Odisha Revises Medical Bond Policy For PG Medical, Super Speciality Courses

Odisha has revised the medical bond policy and has hiked the penalty amount

The Odisha government on Friday said it will revise the medical bond policy for post-graduation and super speciality courses, in a bid to retain qualified professionals in this field.

Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said the decision was taken in the wake of a majority of students leaving the state after completing their post-graduation.

"We have decided to increase the amount of penalty from Rs 36 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore for medical PG and Rs 2 crore for super speciality students, who leave the state after completing the courses here," Das told reporters here.

The revised policy will come into force from this academic year.

"Odisha has been spending huge amount of money for each student, and they should serve the state for at least two years," Das said.

He said the government has already made it mandatory for all students of state-run medical colleges to practice in the state for a minimum of two years.

The bond policy is compulsory for all candidates taking admission in government medical colleges, either understate quota or the all-India quota, and in postgraduate medical or dental courses.

The policy, however, lapses on its own if the state government fails to provide employment to a candidate within six months of completing the course, officials said. At present, about 4,000 posts at different levels have been lying vacant due to shortage of medical personnel, they said.

The minister also said the Odisha government may soon take a decision to increase the retirement age of doctors in medical colleges from 68 years to 70 years.

