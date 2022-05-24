  • Home
  • Education
  • Nursery Admissions: Directorate Of Education Invites Applications For Last Year's Vacant Seats

Nursery Admissions: Directorate Of Education Invites Applications For Last Year's Vacant Seats

Applications are being invited for admission against these vacant seats in such private schools, a senior DoE official said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 24, 2022 3:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AISSEE 2022: Admission Process For 10 Newly Approved Sainik Schools Begins; Check Details
Jammu And Kashmir: Shortage Of Teachers In Government Schools Triggers 'Crisis-Like' Situation In Ramban
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On PIL Concerning Sanitary Napkins For Girl Students In Schools
Madrassa Word Should Cease To Exist, Schools Should Impart Modern Education: Himanta Biswa Sarma
K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal Visit Delhi Government School In Moti Bagh
Need To Provide Quality Education To Students From Ashram Schools: Ajit Pawar
Nursery Admissions: Directorate Of Education Invites Applications For Last Year's Vacant Seats
Delhi government has invited applications for admissions in entry-level classes for last year's vacant seats
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi government has invited applications for admissions in entry-level classes against seats which remained vacant in the last academic session, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE). "Some private schools have claimed that they could not get admission under open seats as per their declared strength in entry level classes (Nursery, KG and Class 1 ) in 2021-22 academic session. Applications are being invited for admission against these vacant seats in such private schools," a senior DoE official said.

"These remaining seats have been carried forwarded to higher classes and applications for admission are being invited accordingly. The applicants will have to apply to the school directly latest by June 2," he added. The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools for 2021-22 academic session began in February last year, two months later than the usual schedule.

Delhi government officials had earlier said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions was being considered as the schools were closed for several months due to COVID-19. But school principals had opposed this idea and the plan was ultimately junked. Nursery admissions for the next academic session were held as per the timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Information Technology, 12th Political Science Paper Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Information Technology, 12th Political Science Paper Analysis
CUET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Details
CUET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Details
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Easy, NCERT-Based"
St Stephen's College Sticks To 15% Weightage To Interviews For Admission; Delhi University Says Not Acceptable
St Stephen's College Sticks To 15% Weightage To Interviews For Admission; Delhi University Says Not Acceptable
ISC Sociology Semester 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Guidelines
ISC Sociology Semester 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................