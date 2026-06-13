SWAYAM January 2026 Admit Card Out: Check Steps And Direct Link To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the SWAYAM January 2026 Admit Card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January Semester exam can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official portal and logging in with their application credentials.

The SWAYAM January Semester exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 17 to June 21, 2026, across nearly 200 examination centres in the country for around 900 courses.

Direct Link Here

How to Download SWAYAM January 2026 Admit Card?

Visit the official SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Click on the "Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Log in using your application number or registered email ID and password.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Click on "Download Admit Card".

Check all details carefully.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Important Instructions for SWAYAM Admit Card 2026

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on it, including their name, course, exam date, and examination centre.

The NTA has issued several important instructions regarding the SWAYAM Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket is issued provisionally and does not guarantee final eligibility, which will be verified later. Candidates must not alter, damage, or make any changes to the admit card after downloading it.

The admit card will not be sent by post or through any offline mode. Students should keep a printed copy safely until the completion of the examination and certification process.

In case of any difficulty while downloading the admit card or if there is any discrepancy in the details, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email swayam@nta.ac.in.