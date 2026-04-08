NTA Expands Digital Reach, Launches Official Accounts On Instagram And Facebook

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced its official entry onto popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, aiming to provide students with faster and more accessible updates related to examinations.

In a recent post shared via its official handle, the agency described the move as a "big update," emphasising that it is now "closer to students than ever." Through these platforms, candidates will be able to receive real-time notifications, exam alerts, and important announcements all in one place.

Big Update! NTA is now closer to you than ever 📲

Get real-time updates, exam alerts, and everything you need — all in one place.



Follow us and stay ahead. Don't miss out 🚀#NTAExams #NowOnInstagram #StayUpdated #ExamAlerts #NTAUpdates pic.twitter.com/5zw99ioneM — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 6, 2026

The NTA has urged students to follow its newly launched pages to stay ahead and avoid missing critical information regarding exams such as CUET, JEE, and NEET. QR codes and official handles have also been released to make access easier for users.

This step is seen as part of NTA's broader effort to modernize lost communication and reduce reliance on traditional website updates alone.

The move is also expected to improve transparency and engagement between the agency and students. With features like comments, direct messages, and live updates, candidates can stay better informed and potentially get quicker responses to their queries.

Additionally, the NTA's presence on these platforms may help combat misinformation, as students will now have verified sources for updates rather than relying on unofficial channels.