Worried About Job Prospects? Explore New Initiative For Global Career Opportunities

NSDC International Limited (NSDCI), a subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has collaborated with IDP India, the exclusive distributor of the IELTS examination in India. The partnership aims to enhance the global employability of skilled Indian professionals by addressing gaps in skills and language proficiency.



The collaboration will establish an integrated learning and testing ecosystem, combining digital tools, online and offline training modules, and tailored programmes. Over the next two years, this initiative is expected to benefit at least 75,000 skilled professionals, with 20,000 participants obtaining IELTS certification.

The partnership merges NSDC International's expertise in skill development with IDP's proficiency in English language assessment to deliver programmes aligned with global standards. Through its testing partner, Planet Edu Exams Pvt. Ltd., IDP India will offer English proficiency training designed to prepare candidates for international job markets. Participants will also benefit from advanced digital resources and the unique IELTS Star framework, which assesses individual learning needs and provides customised support to ensure readiness for global employment.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO NSDC & MD NSDC International, said, "This alliance with IDP India is a significant step in equipping Indian professionals with the necessary skills and language proficiency to excel globally. By combining expertise, we aim to create pathways that enhance employability and position our workforce as a vital contributor to the global economy."

Piyush Kumar, regional director, South Asia, Canada, and LATAM, IDP Education, said, "This partnership bridges the employability gap, equipping Indian professionals with tailored training and certifications. By leveraging NSDC International's skill development expertise and IDP's language assessment capabilities, we aim to prepare a globally competitive workforce and strengthen India's position as a global talent hub."

Enhanced Opportunities For Indian Professionals

The learning programmes will adhere to the rigorous global standards set by IELTS, and successful participants will receive IELTS Test certificates. These certifications will enhance employment prospects in both domestic and international markets, particularly in industries like healthcare, IT, engineering, and hospitality.