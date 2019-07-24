No Proposal Before Centre To Nationalise NLUs: Ravi Shankar Prasad

No Proposal Before Centre To Nationalise National Law Universities

"There is no proposal before the government to nationalize National Law Universities," said Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in reply to a question raised by Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi, "whether the Government proposes to nationalize the National Law Universities (NLUs) and providing them the same status as accorded to other National Institutes."

To Ms Gandhi's query on whether the Government is proposing to provide uniform academic standards and centralized funding to reckon with the problems in the NLUs, Mr Prasad replied, "the management of NLUs is done by them and the academic curriculum and standards is decided by them in consultation with the Bar Council of India." Mr Prasad also holds the Law and Justice portfolio.

Maneka Gandhi also sought a reply to whether the Government is planning to undertake measures to provide adequate complaint mechanism in NLUs keeping in mind the constant strikes and protests.

There are 21 National Law Universities at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Lucknow, Patiala, Patna, Kochi, Odisha, Ranchi, Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam, Thiruchirapalli, Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Shimla and Jabalpur.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.